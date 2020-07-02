Bars Held Back from Phase 3 Opening

Bar areas inside Virginia restaurants have not been permitted to join the state’s next phase of reopening as of July 1, Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday, a reversal in policy that followed Delaware’s decision to shut down recently reopened bars in beach communities and that has also been implemented in New York City. After federal officials said Tuesday that bars were the source of coronavirus outbreaks in other states across the country, Northam said people in Virginia will continue to be prohibited from congregating inside bar areas unless they are eating at high-top tables that are set at least six feet apart.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments