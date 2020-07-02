Falls Church Calendar: July 2 – 8, 2020

In response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affecting the globe and policies enacted to avoid social gatherings, the News-Press will publish a list of virtual events weekly in lieu of its regular listings.

CITY EVENTS

SATURDAY, JULY 4

Falls Church Farmers Market To Go. The Falls Church Farmers Market has converted to a pre-order, to-go event. All orders must be placed in advance of Saturday’s market which will be open from 8 a.m. – noon for pre-order pick-up only in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.). A list of participating vendors and information on pre-ordering can be found at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 2

New Yorker Discussion Group (Online). If any residents enjoy The New Yorker but wish they had someone to chat about it with, they are encouraged to drop into the monthly New Yorker Discussion Group to share their thoughts on what they’ve read in a variety of articles. Article to be determined. This discussion will be held online. Visit fallschurchva.gov/LibraryAtHome for details. 2 – 3 p.m.

Tissue Paper Painting Teen Crafternoon (Online). Interested participants can spend a creative afternoon with Miss Laura on Mary Riley Styles Library’s Facebook page; all participants will need is one of the Grab and Go Craft kits available via curbside pickup that started on June 25 at the library, as well as some supplies from around their homes. Additional supplies needed for this craft: spray bottle for water or a paintbrush. Recording of the craft instructions will remain on the library’s Facebook page all summer in case anyone interested misses the initial showing. 3 – 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 4

Independence Day Readings. The Independence Day Readings that have become a tradition in Falls Church will be virtual this year. Sponsored by the Falls Church Village Improvement Society. This is a patriotic reflection of the U.S.’ foundational documents, and the local contributions to our democratic republic. To join, visitVPIS.org. Noon – 12:30.

MONDAY, JULY 6

Real Estate Tax Payment Extension Deadline (half). This is the first part of real estate tax payments that are owed. The payment deadline was extended back in April to accommodate for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Payments are accepted all day.

City Council Work Session (Virtual). City Council work sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8

Troll Wigs School Age Crafternoon (Online). What kind of Troll are you? Interested participants can craft a wig to add to their Troll persona. All items needed are included in the Grab & Go Kit available starting July 1 via curbside pickup at the library. Some crafters may wish to accessorize their trolls with a new ‘do with fake flowers, shells, and other natural items from the garden, yard, or house. The craft video will remain available on the library’s Facebook page in the Crafternoon playlist throughout the summer. 3:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

FRIDAY, JULY 3

Jehovah’s Favorite Choir — 40-seat patio; first come, first serve. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186

SATURDAY, JULY 4

Tragic Schoolbus — 40-seat patio; first come, first serve. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-858-9186.

SUNDAY, JULY 5

Drum Circle (Open Mic) — 40-seat patio; first come, first serve. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

