F.C.’s EDA Awards 42 More Business Micro-Grants

The City of Falls Church Economic Development Authority (EDA) announced the winners of the second round of the EDA Covid-19 Emergency Grant Program.

This round was open to a wider range of small businesses and non-profit applicants than those awarded to 84 businesses in a first round in May.

Each recipient will receive $2,000 to help with urgent expenses related to the Covid-19 pandemic. All 42 eligible applicants will receive funding thanks to the EDA and a generous $4,000 donation made by the 2020 graduating class of George Mason High School.

The recipients of grants in this round are Andy and Catherine, Inc T/A New Moon Restaurant, BB Skincare, Cafe Nho, Carlyn Davis Casting and Production Services, Cat Sitting by Susan, Corwin Training LLC, Creative Cauldron, Everest Beauty Salon, Falls Church Arts, Falls Church Education Foundation, Falls Church Music Conservatory, Falls Church Preschool and Daycare, Father and Son Barber Shop, Perfect Ending Hair Salon, Meridian Healing Works, Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce, Hair Nail Boutique, Hau Giang, His Time Hair Salon, Hoa Vien Quan, Hoang Gia Cafe, Hoang Tho Barber Shop, Kim Chau Jewelry, Lacay Mi Gia, Lil City Creamery, Mimi Beauty Care, Miracle Hands and Spa, Ngoc Huong J., Phuoc Loc, Phuong Hair Beauty, Phuong’s Alterations, Rare Bird Coffee, SCG Insurance and Financial Services, Smitty’s Unisex Barber Shop, TeaDM, The Unity Club, Thien Hy, Tin Hanh Jewelers, Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation, Tri-State Jewelers, Welsh Printing, Yellow Diamond.

The EDA created the program to acknowledge the negative financial impact of Covid-19 on many City businesses and to show and give support to the community.

The first round of the grant was awarded to 84 small businesses on May 20. The eligibility requirements of the grant were then widened to assist a broader range of small businesses and nonprofits when the second round of grants was offered.

A total of 85 applications were submitted, and 42 were eligible for the grant.

Eligibility included being located in the City, having gross receipts of $50,000 to $700,000 (an increase of $200,000 from round one of the grant), having 50 or fewer employees and more.

