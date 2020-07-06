Encore Launches Summer School for Older Adults

Summer choral programs may be canceled, but for Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, the singing doesn’t stop. The Annapolis, Maryland-based nonprofit has come up with a virtual alternative: The Encore University Summer School, a six-week semester of over 20 unique offerings of singing, music courses and vocal instruction led by noted conductors. The program will meet over Zoom from July 6 – Aug. 13 and is open not only to Encore singers, but to all men and women over 55. No prior music experience is needed.

From vocal health and technique and music theory classes to educational courses, such as “America’s Women Choral Composers,” “Afternoon at the Opera” and the “Story of The Great American Songbook,” and from rock & roll and choral singing to sing-alongs, the Encore University Summer School will cater to a wide range of interests. There will also be a Sentimental Journey Singers sing-along of favorite tunes for those with Alzheimer’s or other memory impairment and their caregivers.

Each week will include as many as 14 hours of classes, all scheduled from Monday through Thursday starting at 10 a.m. and ending no later than 4 p.m. A faculty performance will take place at the end of the semester. Encore has established a low, all-inclusive price of $50 per person, so participants will have unlimited access to the program. Registration deadline is Friday, July 3.

For more information, including a detailed course catalog and to register for the the summer school, visit encorecreativity.org or call 301-261-5747.

