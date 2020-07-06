Opposing Messages Graffitied on F.C. Walking Bridge

(Courtesy Photo)

Two different messages were painted on a walking bridge at a park near Thomas Jefferson Elementary School last week.

One read “8:46” — a reference to the length of time that a Minneapolis police officer had his knee pinned to George Floyd’s neck and caused him to die — painted on a footbridge.

That message was crossed out by blue paint, with the letters “WLM,” which seemingly suggested “White Lives Matter.”

The City of Falls Church’s Public Works Department removed both messages within the same day they were notified about their existence.

