Bailey’s Elementary Arts School Receives $5K Grant for Families

Bailey’s Elementary School for the Arts and Sciences has received a $5,000 grant from the National PTA to support families who are in need of internet and device access.

The funds are part of a $1.25 million regional Parent-Teacher Association package of Covid-19 relief funds that are being distributed to over 150 local and district-councils across the country with support from TikTok.

Bailey’s serves approximately 1,300 students, two-thirds of whom qualify for free and reduced-price lunch and 60 percent of whom are English language learners representing 30 different home languages. Many Bailey’s families receive support from the school and, as such, the school closures resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic have had a disproportionately high impact on them.

The Bailey’s PTA is initiating fundraising efforts to help provide food services, access to devices, ensure internet connectivity, and support students’ summer learning. Contact baileyspta.president@gmail.com.

