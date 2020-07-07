Falls Church Businesses Face the Pandemic: Falls Church Distillers

As the pandemic disrupts life across the globe, everyone is being forced to adapt and make sacrifices during the unprecedented crisis. None may be more affected than small businesses, with many being forced to temporarily shutter or adapt operations due to a new normal ushered in by state regulations and social distancing measures.

According to a recent study from SmartAsset, the City of Falls Church ranks third overall in best places for small businesses and more than 29 percent of City residents depend on small business income, the fifth highest figure in the state.

The News-Press has asked Falls Church area businesses to share their pandemic challenges and struggles and how the virus has affected operations and the adaptations they’ve had to make in response. Each week, we’ll be sharing their stories.

Today’s featured business is Falls Church Distillers.

Amidst this time of physical separation & uncertainty, we’ve had the great fortune to be able to maintain and build an even stronger services team at FC Distillers. The “pivot” to hand sanitizer that was supported by so many in Falls Church and the surrounding area provided us the opportunity to not only to build a stronger staff but also to make connections to the many frontline people and organizations — those that continue to be the true heroes during these strange times.

Connecting to these heroes has afforded us the emotionally impactful experiences of witnessing healthcare providers literally crying at being able to obtain hand sanitizer, supporting critical infrastructure businesses to be able to more safely serve their customers, assisting first responder organizations to serve their communities with a lesser concern for their personal health, and aiding government agencies maintain their functional capabilities. These are experiences that truly humbled each of us and our many volunteers that worked at the distillery over these last few months. We are just so very grateful that we have had the chance to get to serve our greater community.

Even though supply chains have stabilized somewhat for the time being, we are still making and distributing the Aim High sanitizer products. Our thoughts are to continue to be prepared to supply this component of PPE until, at least, such time as the worst is past us.

During this lull though, we have revitalized and refocused on our core competencies and are making new Spirits products. Further, we are developing exciting new packaging and look forward to launching the new look in the coming months.

On Thursday, July 9, the Paluzzi Family & Falls Church Distillers celebrate our 3rd Anniversary. There will of course be specials all weekend long as we welcome and thank our many friends and patrons for their support over the last years. We hope you come out and enjoy our new Spirit Garden patio space, sample our new cocktail line-up, relax to some live music and even order from our new kitchen partner Pizzeria Orso.

– Michael Paluzzi, founder & CEO, Falls Church Distillers

Falls Church Distillers is located at 442 S Washington St A, Falls Church

Tell us the history of your Falls Church small business, how the virus has affected your operation and the adaptations, struggles and more you’re facing during this unprecedented crisis. Photos, along with the commentaries, are welcome and encouraged. Please send submissions, up to 500 words, to fcnp@fcnp.com.

