Beyer Hails ‘Climate Crisis Action Plan’

U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, who represents the 8th District of Virginia that includes the City of Falls Church, yesterday hailed the release of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis action plan, “Solving The Climate Crisis.”

The plan recommended the adoption of legislation previously introduced by Beyer, the Green Vehicle Adoption Nationwide (VAN) Act, which would use tax credits to boost production of zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles, the Cleaner, Quieter Airplanes Act, which would bolster NASA’s efforts to reduce emissions from the aviation industry, the bipartisan Securing Energy for our Armed Forces Using Engineering Leadership (SEA FUEL) Act (previously enacted in the National Defense Reauthorization Act of 2019), which would direct the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to invest in carbon capture technology, the bipartisan Wildlife Corridors Conservation Act (currently slated for a full House vote yesterday as part of HR 2, the Moving Forward Act), which would authorize federal agencies to designate National Wildlife Corridors on federal lands in order to create a comprehensive corridor network to boost biodiversity, protect ecosystems, and prevent the extinction of key species, the bipartisan National Ocean and Coastal Security Improvement Act, which would protect ecosystems and communities from coastal threats by supporting coastal conservation and restoration projects, the bipartisan Atlantic Seismic Airgun Protection Act (a version of which previously passed in the House as a successful amendment to the Protecting and Securing Florida’s Coastline Act), which would ban seismic airgun blasting in the Atlantic Ocean.

