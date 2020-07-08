Mary Riley Styles Library Creates Service Award Honoring F.C. Local

The Mary Riley Styles Public Library Foundation announced in June a new annual award for outstanding service to the Mary Riley Styles Public Library in honor of Chet De Long.

The Chet De Long Award for Outstanding Service, in the amount of $1,000, will be presented annually to a library staff member or volunteer who has shown the qualities of dedication and public service that exemplify De Long’s civic life. The first recipient will be chosen and honored in Fall 2020.

De Long has supported the library in many vital ways over more than 25 years. He has served for over 25 years on the library’s governing board. As board member and vice-chairman, he helped to guide library policy, supporting three different library directors. Over the past decade, he was crucial to planning the renovation of the library, including advocacy with the Falls Church City Council. In 2016, he spearheaded efforts to successfully pass a library bond referendum, which financed the renovation and expansion project that began in March.

As a volunteer, De Long has offered his services at the library for 26 years. For up to 300 hours per year, he has worked behind the scenes at the library, mostly in Technical Services assisting the intake of new material and the deletion of old items, and supporting the library’s ongoing book, CD and DVD sale.

While on the board, De Long also championed the idea of a fundraising organization to support the library. After the organization was established in 2004, he served as financial officer and fundraiser for many years. The foundation provides annual assistance for library materials, services, programs and equipment.

For all these efforts, the foundation is proud to honor De Long with the establishment in his name of this annual Award for Outstanding Service.

