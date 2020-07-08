The Alden in McLean Opens “Drive-Thru Drama”

The Alden in McLean presents “Drive-Thru Drama,” a new model of live theatre in the era of Covid-19. “Drive-Thru Drama” is a social-distancing theater format that allows people to enjoy a live theater performance from the safety and comfort of their own cars. Scheduled performances are from 6 – 8 p.m. over two weekends, July 3 – 5 and July 10 – 12.

A limited number of timed tickets will be available through The Alden’s website two-weeks prior to the show’s opening. The Alden is a division of the McLean Community Center (MCC) and is located at 1234 Ingleside Ave.

Drive-Thru Drama is the brainchild of The Alden’s Director of Youth Theatre Programs Danielle Van Hook. “Nothing replaces the feeling of sitting with your neighbors in The Alden, but I hope this helps bring a little respite away from the screens and returns a level of normalcy to people’s lives,” said Van Hook.

The show will be the debut performance of “Small Change,” a play written and directed by Andrew Scott Zimmer. Commissioned by The Alden, “Small Change” follows the travels of a $1 bill as it journeys through time and space, interacting with different people’s lives and leaving its mark on the world. Actors will perform one, cohesive story through short monologues at various stations in the center’s parking lot. Audience members will be directed to drive the route from actor to actor.

The Alden is placing several safety precautions into place to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions’ Covid-19 guidelines such as requiring the actors to wear personal protective equipment and setting up the route so that actors are positioned six feet away from the cars and passengers.

For more information, visit aldentheatre.org or call 703-790-0123, TTY: 711.

For ADA accommodations, contact patron services manager Evelyn Hill at evelyn.hill@fairfaxcounty.gov or call 571-296-8385.

