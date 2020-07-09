F.C. Library Goes Fine Free

Falls Church’s Mary Riley Styles Public Library no longer charges fines for overdue books and other materials.

All previously assessed fines for overdue materials will also be forgiven.

“We are excited to offer this to the community with the support of the Library Board of Trustees and City Council,” said Library Director Jenny Carroll. “Library overdue fines disproportionately affect those that need the library the most, serving as a barrier to library use. Ending overdue fines supports our mission; the library is open and accessible to all members of our community.”

Lost, missing, or damaged materials will remain on patron accounts until those materials are returned or the replacement fee for the material is paid depending on condition.

Materials that are 30 days overdue are automatically billed to the patron account. If those materials are returned in good condition, the billed fee will be removed from the account.

