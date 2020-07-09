Falls Church Calendar: July 9 – 15, 2020

In response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affecting the globe and policies enacted to avoid social gatherings, the News-Press will publish a list of virtual events weekly in lieu of its regular listings.

If you have a virtual event you’d like to see listed, please email calendar@fcnp.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday weekly.

CITY EVENTS

SATURDAY, JULY 11

Falls Church Farmers Market To Go. The Falls Church Farmers Market has converted to a pre-order, to-go event. All orders must be placed in advance of Saturday’s market which will be open from 8 a.m. – noon for pre-order pick-up only in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.). A list of participating vendors and information on pre-ordering can be found at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 9

Flop Ball Workshop with Flow Circus (online). Interested participants can learn cool flop ball skills and a new “Flop-osophy” with Flow Circus! Pick up your own flop ball (a small bean bag) from the library and join the staff on Zoom. The group will learn some new tricks and maybe build a little resilience along the way. Email circ@fallschurchva.gov for more information or to register and get your flop ball. 3 – 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 10

Black Lives Matter Memorial. Organized by Henderson Middle School students. Interested attendees are encouraged to wear masks, bring candles, flowers and messages. Community Center Tenns Courts (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church) 8:30 p.m. Didgeridoo Down Under (Online). Didgeridoo Down Under is a high-energy, Australia-themed show that combines music, culture, comedy, character building, and storytelling. Join Rob for a morning of music and discovery. Rob Thomas is a true didgeridoo pioneer in the U.S. He has played and made didges for 20-plus years; has performed throughout the country; has recorded several CDs; and has produced music for numerous films. Best for ages 4 and up, video of performance will be available for a week following the air date. 11 a.m. – noon.

MONDAY, JULY 13

City Council Meeting (Virtual). The City Council meets the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. The public is welcome to address the City Council on any topic during the public comment period. Public comments will be accepted at cityclerk@fallschurchva.gov, until the end of the meeting’s public hearing time, or by voicemail at (703) 248-5014 until 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting. The virtual meeting will be held pursuant to and in compliance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Section 2.2-3708.2 and state and local legislation adopted to allow for continued government operation during the Covid-19 emergency. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JULY 9

Moonshine Society — Virtual Concerts in the Park, presented by Village Improvement Society. 7 p.m. Concert is viewable at VPIS.org.

FRIDAY, JULY 10

Josh Allen Band — 40-seat patio; first come, first serve. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-858-9186.

SATURDAY, JULY 11

SWELL — 40-seat patio; first come, first serve. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

SUNDAY, JULY 12

Grateful Jams at The Still — 40-seat patio; first come, first serve. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.