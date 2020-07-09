Home Invasion & Armed Robbery Happens in 7 Corners

A home invasion that preceded an armed robbery took place in Seven Corners in late June, Fairfax County police reported.

Authorities said the incident occurred on June 29 around 11 a.m. on the 6000 block of Kelsey Court in the Seven Corners area.

It was there that two armed men wearing dark clothing forced their way into an elderly woman’s home, according to police.

Police said one of the suspects stayed with one of the victims as he brandished a firearm, while the other suspect forced the second victim to withdraw money from a nearby bank.

The suspects then took the money and left the area. Both of the suspected assailants were described as 20 – 30-year-old black men with thin builds.

Neither victim required medical attention.

Anyone with information about this case asked to call the police’s Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800, option 5. Police advise that no detail is too small, as one tip could be all detectives need to identify and arrest these suspects.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web . Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.

