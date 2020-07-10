F.C. Mulls Opening Public Spaces for Business Uses

At Tuesday’s virtual meeting of the Falls Church Economic Development Authority, a proposal was made by City Council member Letty Hardi that the City make some of its public spaces, such as parks and tennis courts, available to small businesses and nonprofits struggling to improve their bottom lines during the current Covid 19 pandemic.

The suggestion was met with favor by the EDA and Chair Bob Young offered to draft a letter to City Hall to get the OK for that.

The City’s Creative Cauldron nonprofit theatre teaching and entertaining troupe has indicated an interest in doing socially-distanced outdoor theater performances on one of the City’s tennis courts, Hardi noted, and fitness businesses may also be interested.

“The City’s public spaces are some of its best assets, and we should see if they can be put to helping our local economy in this time,” she said.