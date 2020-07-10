F.C. ‘We Opened Safely’ Posters Distributed

A SAMPLE POSTER that will be available for City of Falls Church businesses to display.

A poster offered to qualified local businesses in Falls Church proclaiming to patrons, “We Have Opened Responsibly,” is being circulated by the Falls Church Economic Development Authority.

It can be delivered or taken off the EDA’s website.

The poster includes affirmations of safety policies like “Masks required for staff and customers while indoors,” “Hand sanitizers available for customers,” “Social distancing required when possible,” “Staff wash hands and disinfect high-touch surfaces frequently,” “Business has closed common areas when feasible,” “Sick staff told to stay home,” “Occupancy limits enforced,” and “Business follows all other industry-specific guidance.”

The EDA is also offering “The Safe Little City” logo banners and has acquired three public hand sanitizer stations to place in the downtown (Broad at Washington) area which should be in place by the end of this week.