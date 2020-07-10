Supercuts Falls Church Closes

Supercuts Falls Church has closed. According to a notice on the door from Woodmont Properties, the landlord has taken possession of the space and changed the locks.

The Falls Church Supercuts opened its no-appointment necessary hair services in Falls Church in 2015 and then expanded to offer a Supercuts Training Center to support stylists in 2016.

This is the second closing in The Shops at Spectrum since Covid-19 impacted local businesses. The same notice has been posted on the space occupied by Beadazzled, which made its closure known in June.

The Shops at Spectrum is located at 444 W. Broad Street, where Solace Outpost recently opened. For information regarding the notices, call 301-652-2303.