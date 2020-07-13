F.C. Anglican Donates Food to 1,700 Families Over July 4th Weekend

(Photo: Courtesy Steve Johnson)

ON THE FOURTH OF JULY, over 1,700 families received food and household goods during the second onsite distribution hosted at The Falls Church Anglican.

As a result of the partnership between F.C. Anglican, Comunidad and the Chinese Christian Church, Maralee Gutierrez and her “Powerhouse Team” of seven women, supported by 120 volunteers, turned the generosity of many into this significant event.

(Photo: Courtesy Steve Johnson)

THANKS TO THEM over 49,300 pounds of food and basic hygiene products were distributed to families who came from across the DMV area.