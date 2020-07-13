F.C. Awarded $15.2 Million in Grants For Transportation Projects

As part of the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority’s (NVTA) FY2020-2025 6-Year Program, the City of Falls Church was awarded $15.2 million in regional revenues on the following projects aimed at reducing congestion and benefiting the region at large.

The fully funded projects in the City of Falls Church, include:

West Falls Church Access to Transit and Multimodal Connectivity ($6,900,000)

This project will install a new 10’ multi-use path and 6’ planting strip along Shreve Road between the W&OD Trail and Route 7, acorn style lights, crosswalk near the intersection of Shreve Road and Gordon Road and benches near the entrance to the W&OD trail.

Downtown Falls Church Multimodal Improvements ($8,300,000)

Two midblock crossings will be installed with this project that will also widen sidewalks and remove obstructions (including utility lines), install curb extensions, adjust intersection geometry and increase visibility at six crossings/intersections on Park Avenue between N. Washington Street and Virginia Avenue.

City residents were asked to submit public comment in support of NVTA funding the projects for the organization’s mid-May meeting and the strong representation was credited with the results by F.C. Council member David Snyder, who serves on the executive committee of the NVTA.

“We much appreciate the regional cooperation that has led to the approval for funding of both of the City of Falls Church transportation proposals,” said Snyder in a statement. “This is a great example of the direct benefits that accrue to our citizens from the active engagement of City Council Members and city staff in regional policy and funding bodies.”