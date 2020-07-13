Ffx County EDA and NOVA Pro Bono Law Center Offering Free Legal

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority is partnering with the Northern Virginia Pro Bono Law Center and Start Small Think Big on the Covid-19 Pro Bono Collaborative, an initiative to provide free legal assistance to small businesses in Northern Virginia during the Covid-19 pandemic, including help with federal assistance, grant and loan programs, leases and employment issues.

Consisting of a network of trusted top-tier law firms, corporations and other legal service providers, the Covid-19 Pro Bono Collaborative provides a highly coordinated, emergency response to help small businesses and nonprofit organizations survive the economic impact of Covid-19.

This collaborative is providing remote legal and financial clinics and one-on-one sessions on the Covid-19 stimulus package and similar programs as well as Covid-19 related legal issues.

Interested small businesses can complete a form to request a consultation with a volunteer attorney or financial professional.

These consultations will be conducted via phone or video.

For more information, visit https://covid19.startsmallthinkbig.org/request.