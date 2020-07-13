Wildlife Photo Contest Still Open For Submissions

Wildlife Rescue League (WRL) is hosting a photo contest titled “Wild Neighbors” to celebrate Northern Virginia’s wildlife.

Those who enter the photo contest will not only get a chance to showcase their own work but also contribute to promoting responsible stewardship of wildlife by helping WRL to further its mission. Open to anyone, the contest asks shutterbugs to submit any number of photos that capture local wildlife (wild, undomesticated animal species) taken in Northern Virginia and surrounding areas.

Entries will be judged by the board members of WRL, and the winning photos will be featured in the organization’s monthly newsletter, social media channels and website.

Photo entries are accepted through July 15, and the winner will be announced at the end of July. Those interested in entering the contest should post their photos on Facebook or Instagram.

Tag Wildlife Rescue League (@wildliferescueleague on Facebook and @wildliferescueleagueva on Instagram) and include #wildneighbors.

Afterwards, contestants should email their original photos to wrl@wildliferescueleague.org and include their name, the category they are entering (junior or adult), the type of animal in the photo and location (optional). For full details, visit wildliferescueleague.org/wild-neighbors.