Falls Church Arts is hosting Seeds of Design: Mandalas, Garlands, Fractals and Mist, an on-line class on Tuesdays through July from 7 – 8 p.m. Led by Margie Jervis, set and costume designer at Creative Cauldron, attendees will discover the building blocks of nature’s pattern design. This is a hands-on, no experience required class using white paper, colored markers, pens, and pencils. For more information about this class and other virtual programs, visit www.FallsChurchArts.org.

