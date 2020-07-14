Nominations for Dar Al-Hijrah Board Now Live

The Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center announced that it opened nominations for its board of directors for the 2020-2024 term.

The current board has formed an election committee to take care of the election process, Abdirahi Abdi, Hiba Abutaa, and Bushra Soltan.

Due to Covid-19, nominations this year will be based on self-nomination.

Those who would like to be nominated for the election should fill out the form. Those who would like for someone else to be nominated should ask that individual to nominate themselves.

The nomination form will be sent to those who meet the eligibility criteria. To be eligible to serve on the board, candidates must: Be 21 years old or older; be registered members with an approved membership form in good standing for at least two years; be up to date with their membership dues; be a lawful resident and not be a staff member at the Islamic Center