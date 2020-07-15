Arlington Libraries Eliminate Late Fees

The Arlington Public Library system eliminated overdue library fines to make the library’s collections more accessible to all residents.

The library system’s stated goal is to increase access for marginalized populations to use the library, particularly for youth and low-income patrons, which data shows are disproportionately impacted by overdue fines and stop using the library as a result.

The elimination of fines will reduce the library fine budget by an expected $155,000 in anticipated revenue to $10,000 in FY 2021. The $10,000 remains in the budget due to the continuation of replacement fees for lost items.