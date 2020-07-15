F.C. House Fire Shuts Down Multiple Nearby Streets

The City of Falls Church police reported that a house fire on Robinson Place has caused multiple street closures in the surrounding area. Three occupants were displaced as a result of the fire
The fire, which took place on the 1300 block of Robinson Place and caused one person to go to the hospital for smoke inhalation, had F.C. police close the following streets:
- Robinson Place
- Rosemary Lane from Seton Lane to Tracy Place
- Poplar Drive from Seton Lane to Robinson Place
Residents are asked to avoid the area for the time being. Trash and recycling pick up will be delayed in the area.
F.C. Police thanked the Arlington County Fire Department and the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department for their quick response to the incident in a statement.
City fire officials are investigating the fire. Additional information will be released when available.