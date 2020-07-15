F.C. House Fire Shuts Down Multiple Nearby Streets

A GRAPHIC showing which streets are currently blocked off due to damage from a house fire in the City of Falls Church. (Photo: Courtesy City of Falls Church Police)

The City of Falls Church police reported that a house fire on Robinson Place has caused multiple street closures in the surrounding area. Three occupants were displaced as a result of the fire

The fire, which took place on the 1300 block of Robinson Place and caused one person to go to the hospital for smoke inhalation, had F.C. police close the following streets:

Robinson Place

Rosemary Lane from Seton Lane to Tracy Place

Poplar Drive from Seton Lane to Robinson Place

Residents are asked to avoid the area for the time being. Trash and recycling pick up will be delayed in the area.

F.C. Police thanked the Arlington County Fire Department and the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department for their quick response to the incident in a statement.

City fire officials are investigating the fire. Additional information will be released when available.