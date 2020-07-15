SCOTUS Birth Control Ruling Assailed

Tom Perez, the chair of the Democratic National Committee, and DNC Women’s Caucus Chair Lottie Shackelford released the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that employers can deny birth control coverage on July 8:

“Reproductive care is not a luxury — it is a necessity. That’s why President Obama and Vice President Biden fought to pass the ACA and its contraception guarantee in 2010. And since then, more than 55 million Americans have gained access to birth control with no co-pay through the Affordable Care Act. This decision is an egregious attack on the rights of women and those seeking reproductive care, especially in communities of color. Democrats will keep fighting to make sure everyone has the right to make decisions about their own body, their own family, and their own future. Make no mistake: reproductive health care is on the ballot in 2020. And the American people are ready to elect a president they can trust to protect it.”