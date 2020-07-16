Cigarette Causes Bailey’s Crossroads Apartment Fire

A “carelessly discarded cigarette” set a couch on fire in a Bailey’s Crossroads apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue reported.

Fire officials said that they, along with Arlington County Fire Department and the City of Alexandria Fire department, arrived around 3:30 p.m. to the 3700 block of South George Mason Drive in the Bailey’s Crossroads where a 26-story apartment complex is located.

According to authorities, fire crews were told by several occupants who were already outside that there was a fire on the 16th floor.

Officials then said that crews quickly reached the floor where the fire was and extinguished the sofa that was on fire, as well as some other contents that had also been caught in the small blaze.

The lone occupant, a woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Officials said she was the only person home at the time of the fire and pulled the fire alarm before calling the front desk to report the fire.