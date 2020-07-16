Falls Church Calendar: July 16 – 22, 2020

In response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affecting the globe and policies enacted to avoid social gatherings, the News-Press will publish a list of virtual events weekly in lieu of its regular listings.

If you have a virtual event you’d like to see listed, please email calendar@fcnp.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday weekly.

CITY EVENTS

SATURDAY, JULY 18

Falls Church Farmers Market To Go. The Falls Church Farmers Market has converted to a pre-order, to-go event. All orders must be placed in advance of Saturday’s market which will be open from 8 a.m. – noon for pre-order pick-up only in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.). A list of participating vendors and information on pre-ordering can be found at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 16

Felt Crafts with Shannyn Snyder Workshops. Interested attendees can spend an afternoon at home with a Grab and Go Craft kit provided by Shannyn Snyder Workshops. Everything an attendee needs for a felt sewing project will be available in the kit along with instructions provided by Shannyn. Felt Craft Kits will be available via curbside pickup starting July 9 at 601 S. Oak St., Falls Church. 3 – 3:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 17

Silent Witness Against Racial Injustice. Members of the Falls Church faith communities and neighborhoods will join together in silent witness to highlight racial injustice and elevate Black voices. Rain or shine. Attendees are encouraged to bring a sign as well as water. Attendees should also wear a mask and maintain a social distance of 6 – 10 feet Parking available at Falls Church Presbyterian. For more information, contact nancybp@mac.com. 5 – 6 p.m.

MONDAY, JULY 20

City Council Work Session (Virtual). City Council work sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

THEATER & ARTS

FRIDAY, JULY 17

The Librarian. There is a library of your life stacked on its shelves. The Librarian charges 200 bucks a minute to help you rewrite it. Then a clown walks in…From actress Elizabeth Keith, who plays the client, “As with live theater, this short play showcases the amazing work of the show’s ‘behind-the-scenes’ tech crew whose talents and hard work contribute so much to telling this story. Show plays all weekend. Visit providenceplayers.org to reserve a spot now. 6:45 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JULY 16

Guitarist Rich Barry. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

FRIDAY, JULY 17

Q Squared. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-858-9186.

SATURDAY, JULY 18

Old Dominion Trio. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 3 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Shawn Codey & The Kodiaks. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

SUNDAY, JULY 19

Open Mic with The Field Shaman. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.