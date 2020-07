Borekg has opened at 315 S. Maple Avenue in Falls Church. Specializing in Turkish Mom’s Cookin’, Borekg offers baked goods, Paninis, classic mezes and dips, baklava, and grocery items.

Borekg is open Monday through Sunday from 9 am – 9 pm for curbside pickup, grab and go, dine in or out, and deliveries.

Stop by to meet owner and chef Dilek Kaygusuz or visit online at www.borekg.com for more information.