Eden Center Hosting A Free Drive-In Movie Night

Eden Center is hosting a free Drive-In Movie Night on Saturday, July 18 at 9 p.m.

Enjoy a delicious meal at one of The Eden Center’s restaurants and then stay for a viewing of “Paris by Night” in the parking lot.

The Eden Center is a Vietnamese American strip mall and a leading tourist destination located near the crossroads of Seven Corners and the City of Falls Church.

Mall management has taken significant steps to keep patrons and business staff safe by installing Purell touchless hand sanitizer stations, increased cleaning frequency and protocals, added signage to remind people to wear face protection and wash hands, and created an outdoor food court to help customers social distance.

For more information, visit www.edencenter.com.