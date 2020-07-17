F.C. City Hall to Reopen for All Employees, Services Tuesday

According to a memo sent to all City of Falls Church employees yesterday, the Falls Church City Hall and other City facilities will fully reopen on Tuesday, July 21 with the caveat that all comply with cleaning and disinfecting guidelines and have viewed a 55-minute City-produced training video by Monday.

It includes information about cleaning high-touch and individual workspace areas.

To be in compliance with federal OSHA guidelines, individual employee certification documentation that the video has been viewed will be required with measures for all employees to contact their department director.

Cleaning caddies with disinfecting cleaners, rags, gloves and eye protection will be set up at each City Hall floor and other facilities, and cleaning will extend to shared City-owned vehicles.