Fairfax County Board Meets Face-to-Face

This week, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors returned to in-person meetings for the first time in months.

“We followed strict social distancing guidelines and required that every person in the room wear a mask. It wasn’t ideal, but they were the actions that we all must take to continue to reduce cases of Covid-19,” reported Board chair Jeff McKay.

He added, “We have come a long way and must continue to be diligent as we see spikes in other places. In fact, hours ago, I received some good news. While at the beginning of this pandemic, Fairfax County Health District had one of the highest percentages of the statewide positive cases, we now have one of the lowest. This is because of the care our residents are taking and the significant work of our Health Department.”

The Fairfax Health Department’s work covers the City of Falls Church.