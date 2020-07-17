Goodwin House Honored For LGBT Advocacy

Goodwin House Incorporated, a senior living community in both Falls Church and Alexandria, became the first senior living community in Northern Virginia to receive gold-level certification from Services & Advocacy for LGBT Elders (SAGE).

Goodwin House’s participation in the SAGECare program provides staff members with the proper training and education to work with older adults in the LGBT community.

As a gold-level provider, SAGECare is an integral component of their ongoing efforts to create an inclusive community and provides training to 60 percent of staff each year.