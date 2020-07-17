Several F.C. Police Officers Test Positive for Covid-19

Falls Church City Manager Wyatt Shields told an online meeting of the F.C. City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee this morning that “several officers” of the F.C. Police Department have contracted the Covid-19 virus and are in quarantine for a two week period, creating an “acute” situation for the City.

F.C. Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Peter Noonan, also in the meeting, said that monitoring personnel in his organization, for similar reasons, is “a bit nervy to watch” and he added that for personnel on both the City and Schools side, some 70 percent of staff do not reside in the City and may be coming in from areas where the positivity rate for Covid-19 infections is much higher than the very low F.C. rate.

He added that transparent face shields are being producing using 3-D printers at the schools which can be available to City staff.