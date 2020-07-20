Juror Qualification Process Begins Soon for F.C. Residents

The Arlington Circuit Court, which includes the City of Falls Church, will soon begin its annual juror qualification process. Juror questionnaires will be mailed in early August to randomly selected residents of Arlington County and Falls Church City. These questionnaires are used to qualify residents for jury duty which begins Jan. 1, 2021, and ends Dec. 31, 2021.

In accordance with state law, questionnaires are distributed annually to a random selection of residents of Arlington County and the City of Falls Church.

Recipients are selected from registered voter rolls provided by the State Board of Elections.

Jury Commissioners appointed by the court review the questionnaires to determine eligibility for service according to criteria established by the General Assembly.

Steps to follow if a resident receives a Juror Questionnaire: Read and carefully follow the instructions on the postcard. Using your Candidate/Juror ID# printed on the postcard, visit the secure Juror Website at ejuror.arlingtonva.us to complete and submit the form online.

To have a paper copy of the form mailed to you, call 703-228-3123 and provide the Candidate/Juror ID number; first and last name; street address with zip code and contact phone number or email for follow-up if needed

Some questions on the form require submission of documents as proof of hardship (e.g., doctor’s notes, travel documents, military orders) and/or detailed explanations in the Remarks section. All information is kept confidential and destroyed after use.

Residents are required to complete and return the questionnaire within 10 days of receipt. They are asked to complete the form online to save resources.

Once submitted, the completed questionnaire will be processed by the court.

If someone is qualified by the court to serve, they could receive a summons in the mail next year with detailed reporting instructions.

Failure to respond to the questionnaire or providing incomplete information may result in a resident being summoned to court to complete the form in person.

For more information, contact Lynn Pollock, Jury Coordinator, at 703-228-3124, or 703-228-4711 (TTY).