F.C. Councilman Dan Sze Fighting Esophageal Cancer, F.C. Mayor Says

Long-serving Falls Church City Council member Dan Sze is fighting esophageal cancer, F.C. Mayor David Tarter reported at the outset of Monday night’s Falls Church City Council work session.

Sze was absent from the meeting and left last week’s Council business meeting about halfway through.

Sze first served on the F.C. City Council from 2006-2010 and did not run for re-election. But he ran again and won in November 2013 and also in 2017.

He was vice-chair of the F.C. Economic Development Authority (2002-2006) and was appointed to the Board of Zoning Appeals in 2013. While on the City Council he chaired the Appointments Committee, served as liaison to the Planning Commission, founded the Economic Development Committee and served on the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ Climate, Energy and Environmental Policy Committee.

A resident of Falls Church since 1988, he concluded three decades of federal service in 2012 dedicated to environmental stewardship while advocating for appropriate, intelligent development.

He was with the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy at the U.S. Department of Energy as deputy director of state energy programs, providing interagency liaison and senior advisor functions.

Prior to that, he was Director of the Office of Infrastructure and Business Management Systems and from 2000-2005 was the national program manager of Rebuild America, a DOE-sponsored network of state, community and business partnerships focused on energy efficiency and energy technology projects in buildings and infrastructure.

During his management, partnerships were involved in two billion square feet of projects and over $3 billion in energy efficiency investments.

At the DOE since 1991, Sze has also been involved with oversight and management policy, project management leadership and defense program analysis.

He worked for the Department of Defense in procurement, construction management and supervisory engineering positions with the Navy, including a program manager of the Trident Submarine Base at Kings Bay, Georgia.

He held a commission as a State Department Foreign Service Officer, playing a key role in the reopening of the U.S. mission in Havana.

Sze attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and holds a Bachelors of Architecture from Howard University and a Masters in Science in Urban Design from Columbia University. He was first registered as an architect in 1982.