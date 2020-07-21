Falls Church Chamber Hosting a Zoom Webinar For The Sitting Professional

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Zoom Webinar, The Sitting Professional, on Tuesday, July 21 from 12:15 to 1:15 pm.

The webinar will be presented by Dr. Jorge Villalobos, DPT, CEAS, COMT and include tips and tricks to help those working behind a desk move more during the day.

Dr. Villalobos coordinates the industrial medicine and OrthoTriage programs at Body Dynamics, Inc. and he specializes in the treatment of foot and ankle, fitting of orthotics, and ergonomics education.

Self-introductions by attendees will take place following the presentation. There is no fee to attend but donations are greatly appreciated.

For more information, visit the event calendar at www.FallsChurchChamber.org.