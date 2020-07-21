Governor Ralph Northam Launches Clean Energy Virginia

Governor Ralph Northam has launched Clean Energy Virginia, a new initiative to drive investment in renewable energy and energy efficiency and help meet the Commonwealth’s goals for clean energy production, which include powering 100 percent of Virginia’s electricity from carbon-free sources.

As part of the new initiative, the Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy will launch a five-part webinar series to educate businesses and stakeholders on recent legislation and highlight opportunities for clean energy businesses to expand or locate in Virginia.

Webinars on Energy Efficiency, Distributed Solar Generation, Energy Storage, Utility-Scale Solar and Onshore Wind, and Offshore Wind will be held on Wednesdays July 22, July 29, August 5, August 12, and August 19 respectively.

For more information visit www.dmme.virginia.gov.