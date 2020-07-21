Nonprofit Offers Covid-19 Support for Businesses

Recovery Program Solutions of Virginia (RPSV) — nonprofit that supports adults with mental health, substance abuse, and homelessness issues across Northern Virginia and specializes in one-on-one and peer group support programs — now offers customized virtual support sessions designed specifically for area businesses that are handling concerns related to employees returning to the workplace.

The sessions are facilitated by peer specialists who will help team members work through individual problems, such as safety for their children or elderly loved ones while at work during the pandemic, safely traveling to work and staying safe in a work setting amid the coronavirus. RPSV will also cover collective problems, such as staff clashes over masks, cubicle barriers, and Lysol use. RPSV’s services are free to the public.

RPSV operates five drop-in Recovery Centers (in Annandale, Arlington, Merrifield, Reston, and South County Alexandria). Since the pandemic began, it has offered 15 telehealth online support groups and Warm Line phone support for those in need of assistance. Since its inception, thousands of Northern Virginians have recovered with the assistance of RPSV team members.

Individuals are invited to join any of RPSV’s existing virtual support groups. RPSV can also work with businesses to customize a program for their team members, as well as can join an existing virtual meeting or design sessions to address specific needs.

For more information on RPSV’s current programming, visit rpsva.org. To arrange a customized support group session, contact Monika Taylor at (240) 498-9685 or via email at mtaylor@recoveryprograms.us today.