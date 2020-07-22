N. Virginia Regional Development Pushing Ahead

The 400,000 square foot deal Microsoft signed at Reston Town Center in May was one of the region’s biggest leasing wins during a year slowed by the coronavirus pandemic, but Fairfax County stakeholders see more big deals coming.

Boston Properties Senior Vice President Pete Otteni, whose firm owns Reston Town Center, and Fairfax County Economic Development Authority CEO Victor Hoskins said Tuesday on Bisnow’s Reopening Fairfax County webinar they see growing momentum from big tenants, especially in the technology sector.

But they are still waiting to see activity pick up from a host of smaller tenants that hit the pause button.