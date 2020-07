Creative Cauldron is offering two outdoor concerts this weekend at Mission Lofts Apartments in Bailey’s Crossroads.

Chris Urquiaga will perform “Latin Pop Summer” on Friday, July 24 at 8:00 pm and Veronneau, the Wammie Award winning Latin Jazz, Samba duo will perform Saturday, July 25 at 8:00 pm.

Mission Lofts is an innovative live/work apartment building located at 5600 Columbia Pike, Falls Church.

For tickets and event details, visit www.creativecauldron.org.