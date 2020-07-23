Falls Church Calendar: July 23 – 29, 2020

In response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affecting the globe and policies enacted to avoid social gatherings, the News-Press will publish a list of virtual events weekly in lieu of its regular listings.

If you have a virtual event you’d like to see listed, please email calendar@fcnp.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday weekly.

CITY EVENTS

SATURDAY, JULY 25

Falls Church Farmers Market To Go. The Falls Church Farmers Market has converted to a pre-order, to-go event. All orders must be placed in advance of Saturday’s market which will be open from 8 a.m. – noon for pre-order pick-up only in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.). A list of participating vendors and information on pre-ordering can be found at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 23

Teen Book Club (online). Club focused on books appropriate for ages 13 and up, or for students rising to grades 6-8. This week’s book is “Rapunzel’s Revenge” by Shannon Hale and Dean Hale. This program will be held online via Zoom. For more information, participants should email Laura Miller at lmiller@fallschurchva.gov. 3 – 4 p.m.

Jane Austen Book Discussion (online). This meeting’s book discussion will be about “Sense and Sensibility” by Jane Austen. This program will be held online via Zoom. For more information, email Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov. 7 – 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 24

Uncle Devin Show (online). The Uncle Devin Show is a live, interactive musical experience for children by renowned drummer Devin Walker. The show cultivates the minds of children through percussion instruments and is a dynamic cross between DC’s Trouble Funk and Schoolhouse Rock. For preschool and school age kids. Visit Mary Riley Styles Public Library’s Facebook page to “attend” this event. 11 – 11:45 a.m.

MONDAY, JULY 27

City Council Meeting (Virtual). The City Council meets the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. The public is welcome to address the City Council on any topic during the public comment period. Public comments will be accepted at cityclerk@fallschurchva.gov, until the end of the meeting’s public hearing time, or by voicemail at (703) 248-5014 until 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting. The virtual meeting will be held pursuant to and in compliance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Section 2.2-3708.2 and state and local legislation adopted to allow for continued government operation during the COVID-19 declared emergency. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

TUESDAY, JULY 28

Great Books Discussion. A “Great Books” discussion concentrating on literary classics (both traditional and modern) meeting on the second and fourth Tuesday most months. This month’s books are “Of Friendship” and “Of Solitude” by Michel de Montaigne. This discussion will be held online. Visit fallschurchva.gov/LibraryAtHome for details. 7 – 8:30 p.m.

DAILY

Maritime Aquarium. In response to the Covid-19 closures, the Maritime Aquarium will be streaming some of its most popular educational programs each week. That includes All About Sea Turtles, Shark Safari and Fish Tales. Students, families and individuals are welcome to take part in these live-streaming virtual programs. All programs require advance reservations to receive the needed link. Visit maritimeaquarium.org/virtual-programs to register for classes.

Nationals Learning Activities for Kids. As people remain at home and are missing baseball, the Washington Nationals have continued to create fun and educational content for interested fans. All activities for kids in grades 1-6 are posted at nationals.com/Community. That includes Jr. Nationals Kids Club Fun Pages featuring Nat Libs, word scrambles and trivia, STEM lessons using examples from the game of baseball and instructional baseball videos as Nationals coaches and players demonstrate drills that baseball and softball players can do at home.