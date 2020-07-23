Will Trump’s Gestapo Void November Election?

This coming weekend will mark the commencement of the final 100 days of the 2020 elections in the U.S., the last 100 days that we have to pull off a resounding, crushing defeat of Donald Trump in the presidential race, and to secure control by alternatives to the Trump madness in both houses of Congress.

It is appearing less and less likely that no matter the outcome of the November 3 election, that Trump will go peacefully.

In fact, it can be taken as non-coincidental that more and more polls are showing Trump losing by wider and wider margins, that Trump’s deployment of a camouflaged, as violent domestic gestapo in Portland, Oregon, to assault peacefully assembled U.S. citizens can be seen as a serious escalation of his bid to stay on at the White House despite what the election results may be.

It looks now like Trump has abandoned any effort at broadening his electoral base to win at the polls on Nov. 3, but instead has drilled down on his existing, now shrinking, hard core support base, those most likely to stick with him as he reverts to more and more savagely unlawful means to stay in power by force and not by votes.

The use of his domestic gestapo, test run in Portland as it was, his Homeland Security goons who beat up and gassed even the moms who came out in force against them to protect their demonstrating children, should be a wake up call for Americans who cherish their democracy and who might somehow still think that this November’s election will be like all others with a (hopefully) peaceful transition of power.

No, this acutely disturbed president, whose mental state is so well documented by the professional psychologist who happens to be his niece who had had tons of opportunities to evaluate him up close, has been driven all along by a lust for power and adulation such that he would welcome an “alternative way” of keeping himself in office despite the November election outcome.

As Mary L. Trump, Ph.D., says in her blockbuster best-selling book, “Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” in her book prologue, “I have no problem calling Donald a narcissist — he meets all nine criteria as outlined in the ‘Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5).’”

She adds, “He also meets the criteria for antisocial personality disorder, which in its most severe form is generally considered sociopathy but can also refer to chronic criminality, arrogance and disregard for the rights of others.”

So we have a president who, as a sociopath, has “no regard for the rights” of those he was elected to serve. Finding himself in his current position is not the result of his own work, but of a vast network of cruel and heartless financiers, captains of industry and oligarchs both in the U.S. and abroad, who are delighted to exploit his substantial personality disorder for their own cynical gain.

His presidency is modeled in the cookie-cutter format of a mind-control cult of the type well-documented by Steven Hassan in his book, “The Cult of Trump.” This cult model was developed in the late 1960s to counter the growing civil rights and antiwar movements, recruiting young people with hypnotic drugs, music and promises of a new “family” into controlled groups led by a typically narcissistic sociopathic “leader.”

The cults require suspensions of disbelief, a willingness to absorb whatever the “leader” tells them, with no regard for objective truth or integrity.

The Soviet KGB, where Putin cut his teeth, were masters at this, with the cult leaders kept in check by means of blackmail or intimate “Red Sparrow” controllers. Jim Jones, the Hare Krishnas, the Moonies, the Children of God and many more were all cases of this.

Now, this is what Trump represents, and it’s going to take some very strong and resolute forces who’d best be prepared for the worst to drag him out of the White House later this year.

Putin interference in our election will involve activating domestic chaos and violence on all sides to this ultimate, unsavory end.