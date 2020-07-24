F.C. Women Voters Holds Talk on Election Changes

The League of Women Voters of Falls Church invites the public to a virtual meeting to learn about recent legislative changes to the voting and registration process in Virginia and plans for holding an election during the coronavirus pandemic.

Guest speakers will include Renee Andrews, who is a member of the Falls Church City Electoral Board, and David Bjerke, who is the Director of Elections and General Registrar of Voters for the City of Falls Church. This event will take place on Sunday, July 26 at 3:30 p.m., via Zoom.

For more information and to obtain the Zoom link for the meeting, email Barbara Lipsky at blipsky@cox.net.