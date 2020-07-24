Falls Church Dogtopia Offering Founders Program

Dogtopia of Falls Church is offering a Founders Program before its opening in early September, perfect timing for dogs that might experience separation anxiety as their people head back to the office.

Dogtopia is the leading destination for dog daycare, boarding, and spa services. Its mission is to make sure four-legged family members are kept safe and have fun at its modern, open-play facility.

Founders Program members pay $99 per month and receive two weeks of unlimited daycare, month-to-month freeze/cancel option, and the chance to lock in pre-opening savings.

Dogtopia of Falls Church is under construction at 108 W. Jefferson Street in Falls Church.

For more information, call or text 571-356-9223 or visit www.dogtopia.com/falls-church/.