Virginia School Sports Reveal Reopening Model Monday

The Virginia High School League Executive Committee will meet on Monday, July 27, to vote on the three recommended models for reopening sports and activities. The committee will also make its final decision on when to begin falls sports on that date as well. Furthermore, the committee suspended the July-August dead period for 2020, which means schools can continue out-of-season practice activities.

“It’s important to remember that in all these models playing sports in the high risk category depends on being out of the current Phase III guidelines. All our efforts will continue towards advocating for the opening of sports and activities in a safe and reasonable way that will protect athletes, activity participants, coaches, officials, and the public,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun.

The three models presented to the Executive Committee for the opening of sports/activities are as follows:

Model 1 — Leave all sports in current season. Low and moderate contact risks sports that would be allowed to play are golf and cross country. High risk sports that would not be played are field hockey, football, volleyball, and cheer. Fall activities that would be allowed is theatre.

Model 2 — Switch Fall and Spring seasons. Low and moderate contact risk sports that would be allowed to play in the fall are track and field, tennis, soccer, baseball, and softball. High risk sports that would not be played are boys/girls lacrosse. Spring activities that would be allowed are theatre, forensics/debate, and film festival

Model 3 — Delay all VHSL sports and adopt the Condensed Interscholastic Plan. Leave all sports in the season where they are currently aligned.

• Season 1 (Winter) December 14 – February 20 (First Contest Date — December 28)

• Season 2 (Fall) February 15 – May 1 (First Contest Date — March 1)

• Season 3 (Spring) April 12 – June 26 (First Contest Date — April 26)