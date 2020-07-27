Book Release Party Finds Home in Falls Church

(Photo: Courtesy Elissa Ruffino)

Little City resident Elissa Ruffino (right picture, in pink face mask) had a launch party for her children’s book, “Dream Big Dream Small,” on July 20 at the Falls Church home of Caroline K. Duffett, a 2020 Christopher Newport University graduate who hosted and emceed the event.

(Photo: Courtesy Elissa Ruffino)

“I decided to write this book to honor Frank J. Guarini, former United States Congressman (New Jersey), who inspires me to dream big. ‘Dream Big Dream Small’ highlights the importance of hopes and dreams no matter how big or small through an endearing story about a young girl living in New York,” Ruffino said. The book was kid approved.