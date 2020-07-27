NOVA Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce Hosting Career Event

The NOVA Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 2020 Diversity and Inclusion Career Event virtually on Tuesday, July 28, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The event will provide job seekers an opportunity to connect with employers and have live interactive video interviews with recruiters and hiring managers.

The event is being held in partnership with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority.

For more information about participating as a job provider or seeker, visit www.novahispanicchamber.com.