Creative Cauldron Kicks Off All Virtual Camp Schedule

Creative Cauldron presents its 18th summer camp schedule. It will be all virtual for the first time ever. Every day provides an opportunity for campers to work with the Cauldron’s seasoned and creative teaching artists in the areas of drama, dance, music and art.

Virtual camps will be held in the mornings with activities from 9 a.m. – noon each day, and offered in two or three-week theme-based sessions. Campers will be grouped by age and can explore science, myth, folklore, music and art based on the theme, and work toward a final recorded zoom performance which will be shared with family and friends at the end of each three-week session. All camps are hosted by the Cauldron’s artists, like music with Matt Conner and Stephen Gregory Smith, art of all kinds with scenic designer Margie Jervis and more. All camps are $300/week.

For those interested in a shorter camp day, in the afternoons the Cauldron will be offering mini camp sessions lasting an hour in length and meeting once a day, each week for five days. These are $100/for five weekday sessions.

Scholarships and pay-what-you-will options are available to all who need them. The Cauldron will also offer recordings of previous performances on YouTube, evening art classes for adults and a “Community Cauldron” weekly community open mic night.

The current camp in session is “Tales from Mother Earth,” which runs from July 20 – Aug. 7.

Revered as a deity or goddess, Mother Earth has many names and faces. Call her Gaia, Pachamama, Houto, or Spider Grandmother, she appears in the creation stories and mythology of many different cultural traditions.

Through ancient stories the Cauldron’s modern day campers will learn how different people around the world live in harmony with nature, and honor Mother Earth’s lessons.

The final zoom production will be a celebration of all that the planet provides.