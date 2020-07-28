Thousands Temporarily Lose Power in F.C. City, West Falls Church

THIS SCREENSHOT captures the current state of the outages as of 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28. Earlier versions of the map showed S. Washington St. and Graham Rd. being severely affected by the outages. (Screenshot: News-Press)

Roughly 4,000 homes spread across the City of Falls Church and greater Falls Church area just west of the City experienced power outages around 4 p.m. due to a tree on the power line, according to Dominion Energy’s Outage Map.

When Dominion’s map updated at 4:15 p.m., as it does every 15 minutes, the number had dropped significantly to just over 1,000.

Originally, the affected areas included the neighborhoods along S. Washington Street and Graham Road, which accounted for 2,213 outages that nearly stretched to Arlington Boulevard to the south, according to Dominion’s Map.

Parts of S. West Street were also witnessing power outages, with 1,099 reported in the northern part of the road that extends to homes north of W. Broad Street. So far, 513 outages were recorded along the southern portion of the S. West St.