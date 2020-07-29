F.C. Fall Festival, Farm Day Events Cancelled

The City of Falls Church Recreation and Parks Department announced today that the Falls Church Festival (scheduled for Sept.12) and Farm Day (scheduled for Oct. 10) are canceled.

The remaining 2020 events — Sunset Cinema, Halloween Carnival, and Holiday Craft Show — will take place if a safe event format can be created.

“We are committed to helping our resident, visitor, and business community stay safe. We don’t see a way to safely hold large crowd events like the Falls Church Festival and Farm Day,” said Danny Schlitt, Director of Recreation and Parks.

“We are looking into ways to create a safe Sunset Cinema, Halloween Carnival, and Holiday Craft Show. We also want to build on the success of the wildly popular Springtime Bunny car parade and the Independence Day Scavenger Hunt — we are continuously looking for ways to bring fun and togetherness (if socially distant) to the community!”

The Recreation and Parks team continue to produce virtual activities, classes and events, all of which are posted in the biweekly Virtual Community Center newsletter